Ex Far Cry and GTA devs are making a new Metroidvania you can try now

Between Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Grand Theft Auto, and BioShock, we’ve had some of the greatest and most influential games of the last 20 years. Now, a new studio that combines talent from all of those series, is launching its first ever work, a dark, twisted 2.5D Metroidvania which is scheduled to arrive in the near future, but that you can play right this second. With hints of Little Nightmares and Hollow Knight, based on the new trailer and the studio’s pedigree, this is definitely one to watch.

Welcome to the deliciously titled Venture to the Vile, an upcoming Metroidvania game set in a doomed, twisted, Victorian village. Some kind of curse or malevolent energy is spreading over the formerly picturesque little dwelling, transforming everything it touches into a dark, villainous version of its former self – everything except for you.

Somehow, you’re able to absorb and use the spirit of evil to unlock new abilities. What follows is a puzzle and platform game set in a stylish, dynamic world, where day changes to night, and different weather events can impact your progression and combat. Check out the new trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymRJ27O7Pkk

The Venture to the Vile release date is now set for Tuesday May 7, when the game will arrive on Steam in full. In the meantime however, you can get a taste for it right now thanks to a sprawling demo, which you can download right here. Visually stylish and deceptively complex, if you’re looking for a new platform game with a dark, sinister edge – built by serious game dev veterans – Venture to the Vile is well worth your time.

