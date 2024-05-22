When you imagine what some former Grand Theft Auto and Assassin’s Creed developers are doing now, I doubt an eerie 2.5D metroidvania is the first game that comes to mind. That’s exactly what Venture to the Vile is, though, and the debut game from Cut to Bits has just launched on Steam. There’s even a demo if you want to try before you buy.

Coming from veterans from across GTA 5, BioShock, Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Tomb Raider, Venture to the Vile is finally here. Set in the town of Rainybrook, the mysterious Tim Burton-esque Vile has overtaken the quaint seaside settlement and you need to set forth to save the inhabitants and your friend. The Vile can give you new powers in typical metroidvania game fashion, but be careful of the path you choose.

So if you’re waiting for Hollow Knight Silksong and need that metroidvania platforming fix, or find the Little Nightmares-adjacent visuals appealing, Venture to the Vile is for you. Considering how Prince of Persia The Lost Crown came out of almost nowhere at the start of this year and brought us one of the best metroidvanias of recent memory, Venture to the Vile could keep the 2024 sweep alive.

With a charming yet creepy edge to it, Venture to the Vile is a game I’ve had an eye on for some time. The 2.5D metroidvania is soaked in a warm and inviting atmosphere, but you can also clearly tell that something isn’t right, and I love that.

Venture to the Vile even has dynamic day/night and weather systems. So you’ll only encounter specific quests during certain times of day, and deadly monsters will start roaming at night too.

Don’t forget that sidequests and secrets can influence your ending though, so if you want to go for 100% you might just get to see something totally new.

Venture to the Vile is out now on Steam, with a 10% launch discount until Tuesday May 28 so expect to pay $22.49 / £18.89 before then right here. There’s also a demo you can try for free if you fancy taking the game for a spin before opening your wallet.

