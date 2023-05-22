The Victoria 3 Voice of the People DLC is finally here

Victoria 3 Voice of the People is here alongside a free update for the grand strategy game, as a brand new Agitator system shakes up your game, and a load of changes to the nation of France come into play, too. Victoria 3 isn’t done, and this first DLC continues to prove it.

A slew of famous faces from the Victorian era come to the game, as the Agitator system aims to use these paid characters from history to shake things up. It basically uses individual characters to consistently throw spanners in the works of your plans, as they push political reforms you might not want, forcing you to push them back.

You can expect to pay $14.99 / £12.99 for the Victoria 3 Voice of the People DLC, as more historical flavor comes to the game.

Victoria 3 Voice of the People DLC features

There’s a lot going on in this new Victoria 3 DLC, as the paid expansion is also met with free content as well. So we’ve broken down exactly what you can expect as the DLC comes out today, Monday May 22, 2023.

Paid DLC additions

Over 60 New Historical Agitators: Explore new alternate histories with real historical characters, including John Brown, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Enver Pasha. These characters are integrated into the new free Agitator system, which allows for greater variety and engagement in the political reform and development of your nation.

Special Agitator Actions: Aid the agitators by promoting them to lead Interest Groups, or send them into exile to blunt their impact. You can also, in some cases, invite other nations’ exiles into your society to take advantage of their ideas.

Unique French Content: New events, journal missions, and decisions inspired by French history. Press your advantage in Northern Africa, back one of royal claimants, or establish a strong French Empire in Europe and worldwide.

New French Buildings: Historic structures from France added to the map.

New Art: A paper map unique to Voice of the People, wrapped in a new art nouveau appearance. New animations for revolutions highlight the interest groups in revolt, and new clothing and uniforms are added for many societies.

Free Victoria 3 update

Some of what comes in the Victoria 3 DLC update is also just free to all today, so you’ll get a chance to experience changes and improvements without having to spend any money, should you choose not to.

The new Agitator system

New political ideologies for France

World map changes

Legislative and revolutionary reworks

The Victoria 3 Expansion Pass has also been revealed, which includes Voice of the People, the next big DLC, and some smaller cosmetic and art packs as well.

