The Victoria 3 cheats and console commands will allow you to get to the good stuff in a hurry, if you don’t want to build up your Victorian nation brick by painstaking brick. Like all of Paradox’s grand strategy games, Victoria 3 has a built-in set of commands you can use to quickly get the map set up the way you want, without any messing around with the trade system or diplomatic plays.
To access Victoria 3 cheats and console commands, you’ll need to enable debug mode. This is done through Steam prior to launching the game. All you need to do is right-click on Victoria 3 in your Steam library, and click on Properties. In the first panel that pops up, the General tab, find the box labelled Launch Options. Add this command to that box:
- -debug_mode
Launch Victoria 3, and you’ll find that the developer debug mode has been enabled. You can pull up a console menu at any time by pressing the ~ (tilde) key.
Victoria 3 cheats and console commands list
With the debug console open, you’re free to use any of the following commands at will. However, be aware that using them can cause the game to become unstable – you’ll see an alert button with the head of a deer on it pop up in the lower area of the map screen when errors are detected in the current session.
That warning out of the way, here’s the list of Victoria 3 cheats and console commands:
|Command
|Description
|Application.changeResolution
|Manually change the screen resolution
|annex_all
|Annexes all other countries
|cthulhu
|Unknown
|deiron
|Disables Ironman mode
|disable_pop_growth
|Disables pop growth
|disable_retooling
|Disables retooling
|escalate (value)
|Adds the given amount of escalation to a diplomatic play
|fastbuild
|Buildings will be constructed faster
|fastenact
|Your proposed laws will be enacted faster
|fasthire
|Your buildings will hire pops faster
|fastinstitutions
|Your institutions will change investment levels faster
|fastinterests
|You’ll gain the capacity for additional declared interests faster
|fastmobilize
|Your troops mobilise faster
|fastresearch
|Technology research is completed faster
|fastrevolution
|Revolutions build support faster
|fastsecession
|Secessions happen faster
|fasttravels
|Travel time is greatly reduced
|Graphics.CapFramerate
|Caps the game’s framerate
|help
|Displays a list of debug mode commands
|ignore_government_support
|Support for your government is ignored
|kill_character (name)
|Kills the named character
|map_editor
|Toggles the map editor
|money (value)
|Add money to your treasury in the amount specified
|norevolution
|Disables revolutions
|nosecession
|Disables secessions
|observe
|Toggles observer mode
|popstat
|Displays the number of active pops
|portrait_editor
|Opens the developer portrait editor tool
|screenshot
|Captures a screenshot
|settings
|Opens the debug settings menu
|show_goals
|Shows an AI’s goals
|skip_migration
|Toggles the skip migration cheat
|version
|Displays the game version and checksum in the debug log
|wagerate
|Get or set a building’s wage rate
|yesmen
|Enabling this will make the AI agree to every diplomatic and sway proposal you send
While you’re in debug mode, you can instantly annex any state on the map by clicking on it while pressing the CTRL and ALT keys. You can also use buttons in the debug console itself to instantly change the constitution of the nation you’re playing – no need to type anything.
Check out our guide to Victoria 3 construction and building if you’re looking to do things the old fashioned way.