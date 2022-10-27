The Victoria 3 cheats and console commands will allow you to get to the good stuff in a hurry, if you don’t want to build up your Victorian nation brick by painstaking brick. Like all of Paradox’s grand strategy games, Victoria 3 has a built-in set of commands you can use to quickly get the map set up the way you want, without any messing around with the trade system or diplomatic plays.

To access Victoria 3 cheats and console commands, you’ll need to enable debug mode. This is done through Steam prior to launching the game. All you need to do is right-click on Victoria 3 in your Steam library, and click on Properties. In the first panel that pops up, the General tab, find the box labelled Launch Options. Add this command to that box:

-debug_mode

Launch Victoria 3, and you’ll find that the developer debug mode has been enabled. You can pull up a console menu at any time by pressing the ~ (tilde) key.

Victoria 3 cheats and console commands list

With the debug console open, you’re free to use any of the following commands at will. However, be aware that using them can cause the game to become unstable – you’ll see an alert button with the head of a deer on it pop up in the lower area of the map screen when errors are detected in the current session.

That warning out of the way, here’s the list of Victoria 3 cheats and console commands:

Command Description Application.changeResolution Manually change the screen resolution annex_all Annexes all other countries cthulhu Unknown deiron Disables Ironman mode disable_pop_growth Disables pop growth disable_retooling Disables retooling escalate (value) Adds the given amount of escalation to a diplomatic play fastbuild Buildings will be constructed faster fastenact Your proposed laws will be enacted faster fasthire Your buildings will hire pops faster fastinstitutions Your institutions will change investment levels faster fastinterests You’ll gain the capacity for additional declared interests faster fastmobilize Your troops mobilise faster fastresearch Technology research is completed faster fastrevolution Revolutions build support faster fastsecession Secessions happen faster fasttravels Travel time is greatly reduced Graphics.CapFramerate Caps the game’s framerate help Displays a list of debug mode commands ignore_government_support Support for your government is ignored kill_character (name) Kills the named character map_editor Toggles the map editor money (value) Add money to your treasury in the amount specified norevolution Disables revolutions nosecession Disables secessions observe Toggles observer mode popstat Displays the number of active pops portrait_editor Opens the developer portrait editor tool screenshot Captures a screenshot settings Opens the debug settings menu show_goals Shows an AI’s goals skip_migration Toggles the skip migration cheat version Displays the game version and checksum in the debug log wagerate Get or set a building’s wage rate yesmen Enabling this will make the AI agree to every diplomatic and sway proposal you send

While you’re in debug mode, you can instantly annex any state on the map by clicking on it while pressing the CTRL and ALT keys. You can also use buttons in the debug console itself to instantly change the constitution of the nation you’re playing – no need to type anything.

Check out our guide to Victoria 3 construction and building if you’re looking to do things the old fashioned way.