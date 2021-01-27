Victoria 2 cheats – the best cheats and console commands

So, you want some Victoria 2 cheats? The cult classic grand strategy game is set during the 19th century, at a time of great change, of rising nationalism, social welfare, and a major shift towards democratic governments. It’s also the height of bombastic imperialism as the major powers competed for influence over lesser nations and new lands.

The game was originally released back in 2010 and has now been elevated to meme-status as we all wait patiently for Victoria 3. Until that happens though, we’ll have to make do with its slightly archaic design, perhaps freshened up with some Victoria 2 mods.

Unique amongst the Paradox strategy games, Victoria 2 takes place over a relatively short time span but still counts its time in single days. Depending on your goal, you’ll often need to accomplish a lot in a short timespan, and if things don’t go perfectly, well… we won’t judge you if you need to look up some Victoria 2 cheats and console commands to help smooth things along.

Special mention to Steam user ‘NoseFaceButt’, mainly for the name, but also because they put in a lot of work compiling the commands and events for their own guide.

Victoria 2 Cheats and Console Commands

To use Victoria 2 cheats (or, as they are also known as, console commands), you’ll need to either press the ` ‘grave’ or ~ ‘tilde’ keys. This will bring up the in-game console. All you need to do is input one of the below commands and press return (enter) to get the effect you want.

Here is a list of Victoria 2 console commands and Cheats:

addresearch(addr) [techname] – Adds research at specified name. (any misspelling=crash)

changeowner [TAG] [province id] – Change the current owner of [province id] to the TAG specified.

Victoria 2 Events

Cheats/buffs aren’t the only things you can do via the in-game console. There are plenty of events that can trigger doing a game that result in various changes, or enable new content. Typing ‘Event [num]’ into the console interface and the relevant event will fire.

Government Type Events

Event 1000 Make Socialist government available

Make Communist government available Event 1002 Make Anarcho-liberal government available

Casus Belli Events

Event 2510 casus belli – Cut Size

casus belli – Humility Event 2530 casus belli – Place in the Sun

casus belli – Cut Size Event 2550 casus belli – Drum of War

casus belli – Patrimony Event 2570 casus belli – Conquest

Reform Events

Event 3000 Health Care In favor of 30% Support in Provence

Press Rights Event 3200 Forms a New Political Party

Pensions In favor of 20% Support in Provence Event 3400 Unemployment Subsidies In favor of 30% Support in Provence

Extend Subsidies or No Subsidies Event 3402 Lower Subsidies or Good Subsidies

40% In favor of Acceptable Subsidies or In favor of 40% Acceptable Min. Wage Event 3404 20% In favor of Good Subsidies

30% In favor of Trade Unions Event 3600 Safety Regulations

40% In favor of Lower Work Hour Reform Event 3750 Public Meetings

40% In favor of Increases Wage Reform Event 3900 40% In favor of Trade Unions Reform

Slavery Abolishment Movement Support Event 4100 40% In favor of Upper House

10% In favor of New Voting System Reform Event 4300 20% In favor of New Vote Franchise Reform

Safety Regulations Event 12010 Safety Regulation Reform

Election Campaign Events

Event 14000 Trade Policy

Economy Event 14020 Religion

Citizenship Event 14040 War

Protectionism Event 14060 Protectionism vs. Free Trade

Laissez Faire Event 14080 Interventionism

State Capitalism Event 14100 Planned economy

Atheism Event 14120 Secularized

Pluralism Event 14140 Moralism

Residency Event 14160 Limited Citizenship

Full Citizenship Event 14180 Jingoism

Pro-Military Event 14200 Anti-Military

Upper House Events

Event 18000 10.0 Socialist

5 Liberals and 2 Conservatives add or 5 Conservatives and 2 Liberals add Event 18020 20.0 Liberals

10.0 Liberals Event 18040 20.0 Socialists

20.00 Liberals Event 18060 10.0 Radicals

30.0 Liberals Event 18080 30.0 Radicals

45.0 Liberals Event 18100 All Population 20% in Favor of Healthcare Reform

All Population 20% in Favor of Subsides Reform Event 18120 50.0 Conservatives

50.0 Socialists Event 18150 20.0 Fascist

10.0 Liberals Event 18170 30.0 Socialists

All Population Loses 1 Consciousness or Lose 1 Militancy Event 18190 All Population 10% in Favor of Jingoism

All Population 10% in Favor of Laissez Faire Event 18520 All Population 5% in Favor of Jingoism and Lose 2.0 War Exhaustion or All Population 10% in Favor of Jingoism

20% In favor of Socialism Event 18580 All Population 20% in Favor of Pacifism

Crimes & Punishments

Event 22000 Enables Trusty System

Establish a Penal Colony Event 22020 Penal Reform

Foul Murder Event 22040 Chain Gang

Wanted Event 22060 Life Without Parole

Debtors Prison Event 22080 Capital Punishment

Leadership Type Events

Event 60000 Country Becomes Communist Dictatorship

Country Becomes Military Dictatorship Event 60020 Country Becomes Radical Dictatorship

Country Becomes Fascist Dictatorship Event 60040 Country Becomes Absolute Monarchy

Country Becomes Constitutional Republic Event 60060 Country Becomes Semi-Constitutional Monarchy

Country Becomes Constitutional Monarchy Event 60080 Country Becomes Military Dictatorship

Country Becomes Radical Dictatorship Event 60100 Country Becomes Communist Dictatorship

Genocide Events

Event 21500 Natural Disasters Lose 10 Life Rate and Gain -10% Population in Provence

Diseases & Famines -4 Population in Provence Event 4435 Cultural Minority Genocide

Assimilation Events

Event 14680 Requires Mission To Civilize invention and a colony

Requires province to not have primary/accepted culture and can’t be a colony Event 15280 Requires the exact same as above, except national value is not a factor.

Militancy, Infamy, Prestige, War Exhaustion & Consciousness

Event 18500 All Population Lose 1 Militancy or Lose 1 Consciences and Gain 5.250 Prestige

Lose 3 Infamy or 2 Infamy and Gain 5.250 Prestige “changes your national value” Event 18550 Gain 2 Militancy and 10.5 Prestige or Gain 1 Militancy

Gain 8.400 Prestige Event 4402 30.00 Improve Relations with Neighbor and gain 5.250 Prestige

Lowers the infamy to 25 and Gives 25 Prestige Event 18560 All Population Lose 1 Militancy or Lose 1 Consciences

Gain 10 Prestige and Lose 1 Militancy or Gain 814.61 Research Points Event 4305 Provence Lose 2 Militancy

Lose 1 War Exhaustion Event 18550 Gain 2 Militancy and 10.5 Prestige or Gain 1 Militancy

All Population Lose 1 Militancy or Lose 1 Consciences Event 4402 30.00 Improve Relations with Neighbor and gain 5.250 Prestige

Event 1100 Gold Rush

Assimilation Troubles Event 60120 Annexation Event

Political Reform Appointed Event 60107 GET them BACK in the kitchen Ends Women Suffrage

Baby boom event (1% population growth or fast migration to colonies) Event 18530 Gain 1629.21 Research Points

Gain 10 Prestige and Lose 1 Militancy or Gain 814.61 Research Points Event 19000 Great Power Rivalries

Boer War Gain casus belli on Zulu Event 4400 Trade Policy Rich and Middle or Middle and Lower Lose Militancy

30.00 Improve Relations with Neighbor and gain 5.250 Prestige Event 5000 Introduce New Sport

Liberal Revolutions Liberal Gain Militancy Event 13000 Enables Western Influence or Isolationism

Colonial Uprisings Event 15000 Nationalist movements Public Meeting/Police Brutality

American Civil War (only work if your are playing as USA) Event 17000 Suffragette Movements

Economical Events Enables Stock Market Crash Event 23200 Exploration the Nile River

Host the Olympics Event 23450 Win a Nobel Prize

50% Increases of Farmers Efficiency Event 30000 Host the World Fairs

The Discovery of Troy Event 31300 All Population Gain 1 Connectionism

Open a Theater in Berlin Event 35000 British Monarchy House Splits

Order Church Property Sold Event 18500 All Population Lose 1 Militancy or Lose 1 Consciences and Gain 5.250 Prestige

Gain 8.400 Prestige Event 18530 Gain 1629.21 Research Points

Lose 3 Infamy or 2 Infamy and Gain 5.250 Prestige “changes your national value” Event 19000 Great Power Rivalries

We hope you’ve found this guide helpful – we’ll keep it updated with any more Victoria 2 console commands or cheats we discover!