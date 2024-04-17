With Arma and DayZ being some of the most successful PC games ever, it caught many by surprise that their developers’ latest game Vigor was not originally released on PC. Bohemia Interactive’s free-to-play looter shooter first debuted on Xbox, Playstation, and Switch in 2020, being curiously absent from Steam (or any other launcher) for almost five years, but that’s soon to change. As of May, Vigor will be entering Early Access on Steam, with a full release planned later in 2024.

Set in a war-ravaged Norway, Vigor is a free-to-play survival game looter shooter that imitates Arma and DayZ in its focus on relative realism, compared to other games in the genre. Players aim to obtain resources and equipment in order to defend themselves and improve their personal shelter that defends them against the brutal weather. Matches are peppered with state-changing effects such as airdrops, which provide weapon and item blueprints to initiate shootouts between players desperate for its contents, and radiation clouds that sweep across the map and force relocation.

The Early Access release of Vigor will also come with the addition of the Reinforcements Pack, which essentially acts as a quick-start pack containing weapons and items to give players who buy it a leg up. However, it should be noted that any progress made during the Early Access period will be lost upon the game’s full release later this year.

For more like this, find some other games to squad up and roll out with our guide to the best multiplayer games, and for more games where guns are your best friend, take a look at our list of the best FPS games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.