Enjoy VPN privacy from IPVanish for 63% off

Have you signed up for a VPN service yet? If not, your digital activity may not be as private as you may think. VPNs can prevent ISPs tracking your internet habits, allow you to safely access public Wi-Fi, and protect you from many other online threats – and right now, IPVanish’s 12-month VPN plan is available at 63% off.

As the name suggests, this VPN service is particularly good for privacy, as it has a kill switch that means that the connection will immediately be severed in the event of any service dropout.

On top of that, this is a good way for you to access the online content that is normally exclusive to other regions. IPVanish is compatible with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services, potentially opening the doors for swathes of great content for you to tuck into. It was not without good reason that we added IPVanish in our guide to the best VPN for gaming and streaming.

If you’re worries about problems with internet banking, and other services you’d want to access via your native connection, you needn’t be. IPVanish provides split-tunnelling, which means that you can have one app connecting through the VPN, while the other connects directly to the internet.

At 63% off, it works out as just $3.99 a month, rather than the usual $10.99 a month. Simply pay $47.89 for the year up front, then sit back and relax, safe in the knowledge that you don’t have to worry about your internet privacy again for another 12 months.

