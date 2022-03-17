VPN deal alert: 82% off Surfshark’s two-year plan

VPNs are a key component of keeping yourself safe online, as they keep your internet footprint private and secure. So if you’ve been waiting for the right time to get a VPN, today may be the day, with 82% off Surfshark’s two-year plan, plus an extra two months added as a bonus.

When you use Surfshark as your VPN provider, you are covered for an unlimited number of devices, meaning that you could run it on multiple phones, laptops, tablets, and desktops at the same time. This is a particularly handy perk if you’re looking to cover a whole household.

With speeds of 2x10Gbps per server, you’ll be gaining speedy access to all your favourite websites and internet services. Plus, with over 3,500 servers available in 65 countries, in the unlikely event that one of them goes down, you can then just hop over to one of the others and resume your private internet activities.

At 82% off, you’re paying the equivalent of just $2.49 a month for two years – the cost of a sandwich. Over a normal 24 months, that’d cost you $342.72, but this offer will only set you back $59.76 for the same period (a saving of $150) – that’s without even factoring in the two bonus months. There’s even a 30-day money back guarantee, so you’ve got plenty of time to decide if you like it before you have to truly commit.

If you want the full internet security package, you may be pleased to hear that Surfshark also provides antivirus software. While it doesn’t have a special offer at the moment, it only costs $3.98 a month, or $95.52 for the whole two years. It’s always handy when you’re able to get multiple services from the same provider.

Surfshark VPN two-year plan: $14.28 $2.49

