Metal Gear Solid 5’s Quiet is back, but not as you’d expect

Metal Gear Solid 5’s Quiet will go down in history as one of the coolest female protagonists out there. Joosten, Quiet’s model and voice actor, has etched herself into history with that performance, and is looking to do the same in new soulslike RPG game Wanted: Dead – but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten her roots.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite. In a new lore trailer for Soleil’s hack and slash cyberpunk-style extravaganza, Joosten – or Vivienne as she’s known in the Wanted: Dead world – dives into some details about her rather varied past.

“My name is Vivienne Niemantsverdriet,” she states (relatively easily; impressive). “And if you think you’ve recognised me from somewhere, it is because you do.” The cheeky little quip is accompanied by an image of the character wearing winter sports gear lining up a shot, and of course she’s using a particularly nasty looking sniper rifle.

This is Wanted: Dead, though, and she goes on to clarify that players likely recognise her because “I happened to win the Olympics; multiple disciplines.” I won’t lie, that one got me good, nice job Stefanie.

When I spoke to Joosten at Gamescom last year, she was adamant that she wanted to lay Quiet to rest and move on to play what she describes as the sniper’s “polar opposite.” Given Vivienne is a chatty chef and internet personality, I’d say she’s strayed very far from the silent assassin.

As a huge fan of her work, I’m interested to meet Vivienne in-game. As she explains in the video, the character goes from gold medallist to gastronomical genius, only to be inducted into Hong Kong’s elite team of zombie slayers. It’s certainly a lot of different things for one character which leaves me concerned that it’s just too much, but if anyone can pull it off, I reckon it’s Joosten.

