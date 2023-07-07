Two of the best Warhammer 40k games are on sale, praise the Emperor

Of all the various Warhammer 40k games, it’s no secret that Warhammer 40k Dawn of War remains supreme. If you’re looking to get in the tactical mindset ahead of Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin’s new beta, then you’ll be happy to hear that both Warhammer 40k Dawn of War and its sequel are on sale at a discount that would make even the Emperor smile – if he could.

We’ve been awaiting the launch of a DRM-free Dawn of War 2 for some time, and thankfully the Emperor has finally bestowed upon us the gift of activation-free tactical RTS warfare. This also means there’s no online connection required to play it, so you can play it on the plane during your next trip to Warhammer World.

The game is currently available on GOG, and is available right now – but that’s not all. The Warhammer 40k Dawn of War 2 and the original Dawn of War Master Collections are both 75% off on GOG at the moment. This brings them down to $19.99 / £13.79 and $9.49 / £7.49 respectively.

Each collection includes all of the games’ DLCs and expansions, which add new characters, in-game cosmetics, and much, much more. In Dawn of War’s case, you’ll be able to play as my all-time favorite faction, the Sisters of Battle (Adepta Sororitas), and in Dawn of War 2, you get access to the iconic three-player survival mode, The Last Stand.

Dawn of War is one of the best Warhammer 40k experiences out there – if not, in my opinion, the absolute best. It has paved the way for Frontier’s new Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin, which we described as channeling the 40k classic, but not quite nailing it just yet.

Dawn of War is a must-play if you’re planning on trying out Realms of Ruin’s beta, and overall it’s a key Warhammer 40k experience that you won’t want to miss out on – or at least that’s what my partner tells me all the time.

