Play the new Warhammer RTS for free while you still can

Warhammer Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin isn’t out just yet, but you’re looking at your last chance to give the new Warhammer game a go for free for a while. The real-time strategy game wants to do a lot more with the genre while bringing the tabletop to life, and you can actually try Warhammer Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin right now as part of a brief beta.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin was revealed earlier this year, and you can actually join the beta via Steam, which has been running from Thursday, July 7, and is set to end on Monday, July 10.

All you’ve got to do is head over to Steam and apply to join the beta on the Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin game page, where you’ll then be prompted to download the beta of 4.89 GB – so at least it’s not a big one.

You’ve not got long to try the game out though, as access ends on July 10 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET / midnight BST, and July 11 at 10am AEDT. While it says you need to register interest for the Age of Sigmar beta before you can gain access, I was granted immediate access after clicking the button for it, so you shouldn’t need to worry.

We actually did a Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin beta preview right before it started, and while we found the environments and art style captivating and a game faithful to the tabletop it comes from, we thought that it currently lacks the RTS game focus it needs to stand up against the likes of Dawn of War, Starcraft, and Command and Conquer – at least for the moment.

While we all wait for Realms of Ruin you’ll also want to check out the best Warhammer 40k games currently available on PC, and we’ve also got a breakdown of the essential grand strategy games you should play if you want something a little different from an RTS.