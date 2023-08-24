The Warhammer universe is filled to bursting with death, decay, and destruction, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is no different. If you fancy reanimating the dead in the action-adventure game, though, then I have good news for you – Fatshark has revealed the all-new Necromancer career for Warhammer: Vermintide 2‘s resident spell-slinger, Sienna.

If you thought that Sienna was unhinged enough as is, it turns out she can now raise the dead. After all, to borrow her words “it was time for a change.”

In the official Vermintide 2 Necromancer trailer showcased at Gamescom, we see our favorite maniacal mage battling through what appears to be a huge stately home with a towering spire. She faces off against hordes of skeletons, before being pitted against an eerie green spectral version of herself.

Fire meets necrotic energy and the screen fades to an ominous black from which Sienna emerges, skeletal entourage in tow, shrouded in the sickly neon spectral mist. It’s an epic introduction to what looks to be an exciting new career – and I can’t wait to dive in.

The video’s official description confirms that the Vermintide 2 Necromancer career will release on Thursday, October 19, urging players to “stay tuned” for more details.

Now that’s the perfect way to kick off spooky season, am I right? I’ve always gravitated towards Sienna because of her wild and wonderful personality, as well as her fiery powers. This is a whole new look for her, and given for my affinity for Diablo’s Necromancer, I reckon it’s going to be a good one. Nurgle’s hordes had better watch out: death is on the horizon – literally.

