Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date, story, trailers and more

Are you looking for the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 release date? The game is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2011 third-person shooter hack-n-slasher of the same name. With the excitement around the sequel growing, what do we know about Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2?

Using a combination of trailers, press releases, and developer interviews. We have collated and refined this article to provide you with a concentrated view of everything there is to know about Warhammer 40k: Space Marine2. As we learn more about what will hopefully be one of the best action-adventure games of the year, we will continue to update this article.

Release Date

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is set to release in 2023, but sadly we have no specific date or month just yet. As we come into the second half of the year we can expect to hear more, and when we do we will update this article.

Platforms

You will be able to play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Trailer

So far Focus Entertainment has released two Space Marine 2 trailers, the first being presented at The Game Awards 2021. It shows almost no gameplay but still gives watchers a good indication of what to expect.

The second trailer, presented at The Game Awards 2022, gives fans their first true look at what Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 has to offer. It is important to note that ‘Alpha Footage – Subject to Change’ is watermarked at the bottom, meaning that what we see might not end up in the final game.

Gameplay

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is expected to play similarly to its predecessor, meaning gameplay will be a strong mixture of third-person shooter and hack-n-slasher. Players will take on the role of Lieutenant Titus of the Ultramarines 2nd Chapter, a genetically augmented transhuman soldier who fights for the Imperium of Man against its enemies, whether it be the mutant, the heretic, and in this case, the alien.

We can expect to see Tyranids as the main enemy, an extragalactic race of insectoid aliens. In many ways similar to the Orks players faced in the original Warhammer 40k: Space Marine game, Tyranid battle tactics are based on superior numbers in close combat, and from the trailer it looks like we can expect to see that translated into gameplay.

In order to overcome the enemy, you will use an arsenal fit only for a Space Marine. At range you will use weapons like the Boltgun, a weapon that fires self propelled .75 caliber bolts that explode on impact with their target. Other weapons seen in the trailer include the Meltagun and Bolt Pistol.

When enemies get too close it’s time to switch to close combat, and Space Marine 2 has you covered with its selection of melee weapons like the Thunder Hammer, Power Sword and the iconic Chain Sword; a sword with a chainsaw-like blade on the edge.

Story

There’s no official lore out just yet, but from the trailers, we can assume that Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 takes place sometime after the first Warhammer 40k: Space Marine game.

We know that Lieutenant Titus, formerly Captain, has been demoted following the events of the first game, where he was taken into custody by Inquisitor Thrax under suspicion of being a heretic and conspiring with the forces of Chaos. We also know that Titus is now sporting a new suit of Mark X Power Armour, worn primarily by Primaris Space Marine.

If you can’t wait to play Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 why not check out our list of all the best Warhammer 40k games on PC if you’re looking to brush up on your history.