Huge Warhammer Vermintide 2 update adds new enemy, map, and it’s free

Warhammer Vermintide 2 is getting a brand new map and enemy type incredibly soon, as Fatshark closes out the Karak Azgaraz storyline with a free update for all. If this has you incredibly excited, don’t worry; we’ve only got a few days to wait.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 update A Parting of the Waves is bringing a fair amount of new content to Fatshark’s PvE hack-and-slash game. Adding a brand new map and enemy type, A Parting of the Waves officially closes out the Warhammer game’s Karak Azgaraz storyline.

This fourth map isn’t a remaster from Vermintide 1 either, but instead, it’s a brand new stormy locale, with nothing but the crashing waves on one side and an ominous lighthouse on the other.

That’s not at all though, as a brand new enemy in the form of a Chaos Warrior, armed with a shield and mace, is coming to Vermintide 2 with the update as well. Fatshark says “This foe is mighty and tough. It’ll take some mighty blows to fell these soldiers of Chaos, or a cunning hero able to expose their weak spot.”

With the Vermintide 2 versus mode tests deemed a success and another round of testing on the way for the feature, the last six-year-old game is doing quite well for itself. The Warhammer Vermintide 2 A Parting of the Waves update releases for free on Thursday, April 11. The update is coming to all platforms including Steam.

With the Vermintide 2 update right around the corner, you’ll want to check out some of the best multiplayer games available to keep you busy, or you can scurry about with these great rat games – yes, really.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.