New Vermintide 2 update brings back Versus, but not for long

Warhammer Vermintide 2 is now six years old, with a passionate fanbase that could rival games twice its size. In the wake of Warhammer Skulls 2024, fans and newcomers alike will have ample reason to jump in and see what Fatshark has to offer, with a huge new patch, and exciting news about Versus.

Yes, you read that right: there’s finally some news on Versus. From Thursday May 30 to Sunday June 9, all owners of Vermintide 2 on PC will be able to participate in the co-op game‘s next Versus alpha test, where players will be able to try the first playable boss, the creepy, vomit-spitting Bile Troll. Bear in mind that this is still just an alpha test, but design director Joakim Setterberg tentatively hints at a release date of “later this year,” so hopefully we won’t be waiting for too long.

He also gives us a sneak peak into what the Ubersreik Five, our merry band of Old World misfits, will be getting up to next and it does, of course, include ruthlessly slaughtering hordes of Skaven. While this “all-new adventure” doesn’t have a launch date, Setterberg notes that there will be some “new weapons” involved; the Skaven won’t know what hit ‘em.

For now, though, Winds of Magic will be receiving quality of life updates, focusing on a new loadout system and bug fixes. Chaos Wastes will also receive updates in the form of weekly expeditions, Chest of Trials, and 30 new Boons.

Additionally, between Thursday May 23 and June Sunday 9, players can also earn time-limited rewards in the newest Skulls for the Skull Throne event, so make sure to jump in while you still can.

The latest Warhammer: Vermintide 2 quality of life update and the in-game event Skulls for the Skull Throne both arrive on Thursday May 23, 2024, on all platforms.

With this year’s Warhammer Skulls wrapped and Versus still a while away, however, we have a list of other multiplayer games to keep you busy. Or, alternatively, if for whatever reason rat games are more your speed, we’ve got you covered.

