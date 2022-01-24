Watch Dogs: Legion isn’t getting any more updates

Ubisoft has announced it will not be updating Watch Dogs: Legion any further, marking an end to the 2020 RPG’s post-launch support. The news comes just one year and three months after the game’s release on October 29, 2020.

In a message to the fans posted on Ubisoft’s website, the Watch Dogs: Legion development team look back on the game’s journey and previous post-release content, before stating that update 5.6 was the “final update for Watch Dogs: Legion”. The devs thank fans for their engagement, saying: “we’ve loved seeing your content and passion.”

Season 5 for Watch Dogs: Legion’s online mode began on January 22, though the game will enter an end-of-life state once the season ends. Its content will cycle, moving between seasons three to five, and repeating indefinitely. Ubisoft says players will be able to receive “both new and returning rewards” in Online Mode, and will have the chance to unlock content they missed out on in the past. That includes a jacket belonging to a Mr Aiden Pearce, as well as the outfit of his favourite nephew, Jackson.

Watch Dogs: Legion’s most recent update, Title Update 5.6, dropped on September 14, 2021, following hot on the heels of the previous update from August.

In retrospect, the hiatus between then and now could be seen as the writing on the wall for Legion. But the news that updates will cease altogether is still surprising, and no doubt disappointing for fans, especially considering Ubisoft’s habit of supporting older post-launch games. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla released the month after Watch Dogs: Legion, but is looking far healthier today, what with the considerable Stories crossover from December providing updates to Valhalla and 2018’s Odyssey alike.