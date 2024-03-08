Watch Dogs is getting a movie, and it might actually be good

The tides have turned in the cultural consensus on videogame adaptations, thanks to the success of The Last of Us, Sonic movies, and more well-received live-action projects in recent years. This might be good news for Watch Dogs, which is lined up to receive the big-screen treatment.

At first glance, a Watch Dogs movie sounds a little random. The series isn’t particularly revered, nor are they the best sandbox games in terms of revenue, so why these games? Well, it could have a lot to do with their core narrative concept. Fictionalized urban cities, hacker protagonists, and criminal underworlds make for good cinematic material, at least on paper.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we don’t expect a completely faithful adaptation. We do know that French director Mathieu Turi will helm it, and the script comes from writer Christie LeBlanc. It seems Turi has a keen interest in adapting game material, though, as he’s also directing a TV adaptation of A Plague Tale: Innocence.

Sophie Wilde, the breakout star of A24’s horror movie Talk to Me, is in talks to star, according to Deadline. She’s an up-and-comer who’s rather trendy with young film enthusiasts, and will likely help to make Watch Dogs a bit more fresh. After all, the original game came out in 2014. It’s not a classic at that age, by any means, but it’s not a new title.

Sequels have kept the action-adventure games on players’ lips, but only time will tell if the Watch Dogs film will have a positive or negative effect on the perceived videogame movie curse. Until then, there’s the GTA 6 release date to keep sandbox enthusiasts hyped.

