Get 40% off the WD_BLACK SN850 gaming SSD this Black Friday on Amazon

Having one of the best SSDs on the market is becoming increasingly important for every gaming PC, as games like Forza Horzion 5 demand more from storage solutions, to not only aid load times but improve graphics quality as well. Thankfully, Black Friday deals are already here and a top-tier gaming SSD, the WD_BLACK SN850, is 40% off on Amazon right now.

Grabbing the 500GB drive on Amazon US will cost you $89.99, netting you a cool $60 saving from its $149.99 RRP. Meanwhile, Amazon UK buyers can bag the SN850 for just £91.93, a £38.06 (29%) saving from its usual £129.99 price tag.

500GB may be on the smaller size for SSDs, but the SN850 more than makes up for its capacity with its lightning fast 7,000MB/s read and 4,100MB/s write speeds. Needless to say, you’re guaranteed best-in-class load times when playing games or scrubbing through large projects in programs like Adobe Premiere Pro.

In addition to its speedy specs, you can boost performance even further via Western Digital’s WD_BLACK SSD Dashboard. This software gives you the means to toggle the drive’s ‘gaming mode’ feature, which disables its low-power mode function and ensures the SSD runs at its maximum speeds at all times when gaming.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long, as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast if you’re keen.