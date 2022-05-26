500GB WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD is at its lowest ever price on Amazon

The first games to feature Microsoft DirectStorage will debut later this year, so there’s no time like the present to upgrade your gaming PC with an NVMe SSD. Thankfully, some of the fastest PCIe 4.0 storage can be had for its lowest ever price right now on Amazon.

The 500GB WD Black SN850 is the best SSD for gaming you can buy today, and while it would normally set you back a cool $149.99 it can now be yours for as little as $84.99 (-43%). UK bargain hunters have plenty to celebrate too, with the NVMe solid state drive down to just £77.99 (-40%) from its regular £129.99 asking price.

The WD Black SN850 boasts class-leading 7,000MB/s read speeds thanks to its PCIe 4.0 interface, which keeps load times in the best PC games like Call of Duty: Warzone as low as possible. Write speeds are also suitably fast, at 4,100MB/s.

In addition to its five-year warranty, you can track the health of your new drive via the WD Black Dashboard, in addition to enabling its gaming mode to ensure maximum performance. Check Prices

If you want to get your new SSD to your door as quickly as it’ll load games, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will you speed up the delivery time of your order, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.