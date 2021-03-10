Call of Duty: Warzone system requirements – a 175GB whopper

The free-to-play CoD, Call of Duty: Warzone system requirements are essentially the same as those for the standard Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Well, almost. There is one key difference with the CoD: Warzone PC specs, and it’s nothing to do with how fast your gaming PC is, it’s about how much free space you might have inside it.

The base game needs 175GB of available storage space in your rig, and if you then make the move to downloading the free-to-play CoD: Warzone, then you’re going to need another 18 – 22GB of space. That means you’re going to need around 200GB of PC storage if you want to have the entire Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone experience at your fingertips.

Thankfully, if you just want to get your game on with Call of Duty: Warzone without spending the cash on Modern Warfare too, the download will be a more manageable 83 – 101GB. Though that’s still a pretty sizeable chunk of hard drive or SSD capacity for a free-to-play battle royale. If you don’t have the space either you go back to Fortnite, or you bag yourself one of the best SSDs for gaming and have a blast in Activision’s free fragfest.

Here’s a rundown of what you’ll need, although it seems as though Activision can’t settle on a particular graphics card to aim for.

Call of Duty: Warzone system requirements

Minimum Recommended Competitive OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel i3-4340

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-2500K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Intel Core i7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 1800X RAM 8GB 12GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 670

Nvidia GTX 1650

Radeon HD 7950 Nvidia GTX 970

Nvidia GTX 1660

Radeon R9 390

Radeon RX 580 Nvidia GTX 1080

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

Radeon RX Vega 64 VRAM 2-4GB 4-8GB 8GB Storage 175GB 175GB 175GB

Minimum PC specs

Processors

The minimum CPU specs call for either a dual-core, four thread Intel Core i3 or a kinda six-core AMD Bulldozer chip. Those are impressively minimal system requirements these days, but we’ve seen in our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PC performance analysis that it doesn’t need a whole lot of CPU power. Either of these modern quad-cores offer more performance than the erstwhile minimum specs.

Intel Core i3 9100F $145.99 View View AMD Ryzen 3 3200G $229.00 View View

Graphics card

The graphics card is a far more important part of the gaming PC equation for the free-to-play CoD, and you can see that in the Call of Duty: Warzone minimum GPU specs. The Nvidia GTX 1650 is a modern Turing-powered card, and the RX 570 a slightly speedier old-school AMD equivalent that’s still a decent price.

Nvidia GTX 1650 $548.00 View View AMD RX 570 $498.86 View View

Memory

The 8GB standard is something you’ll see across most modern PC games as a minimum these days and RAM pricing hasn’t gone too wild since the price drops of last year.

8GB Corsair Vengeance 3,000MHz $71.34 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Storage

This is the yikes part. Even the minimum of 83 – 101GB of free storage space means that you’re going to need to have a good chunk of available capacity when you come to download the game. And a bit of cheap, extra SSD storage will give you the space and the speed to get in the game ahead of the competition.

500GB SATA SSD View View

Call of Duty: Warzone recommended PC specs CPU Intel Core i5 2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1600X Graphics card Nvidia GTX 1660 | AMD Radeon RX 580 Memory 12GB RAM Storage 197GB free (for Modern Warfare too)

Recommended PC specs

Processors

The Call of Duty: Warzone recommended CPU specs call for either a quad-core Intel Sandy Bridge processor or a first-gen six-core, 12-thread AMD Ryzen CPU. We’ve tested how the latest CoD engine deals with multiple processor threads and it’s not particularly well optimised for it, so sticking with a resolutely six-core Intel i5 chip would be fine. And hey, the second-gen Ryzen hexcore is a bargain right now…

Intel Core i5 9400F $333.60 $169.97 View View AMD Ryzen 5 2600 $235.99 View View

Graphics card

The recommended GPUs are down as either a modern Nvidia Turing GPU or a beefy AMD Polaris card from the last-last generation of Radeon. Either would give you a decent experience, but on the AMD side we’d probably suggest the RX 5500 XT would be a better bet over the RX 580.

Nvidia GTX 1660 $449.99 View View AMD RX 5500 XT $659.63 View View

Memory

When you’re a publisher and you want to recommend more than 8GB where do you go? You can’t recommend 16GB, that would surely be overkill, so what about 12GB? That bizarre offset memory configuration which means either sticking three RAM sticks into your machine or having one 4GB and one 8GB. For us? Well, we’d recommend just going to 16GB.

16GB DDR4 $64.89 $51.99 View View

Storage

It’s the same level of storage for the base Call of Duty: Warzone install for high-end systems as it is for low-end, but if you want the full CoD experience then you’re going to need a lot of space for both Warzone and Modern Warfare…

1TB NVMe SSD $114.99 View View

Essentially it’s all about your graphics card when it comes to getting the most out of your gaming PC for Call of Duty: Warzone. If you can top the minimum specs then you’re going to get some okay 1080p performance, and if you can hit the rec. spec then so much the better. Check out our Modern Warfare performance guide for a detailed look at how the latest engine runs on PC, and what settings you might need to tweak to get Warzone running at a silky 60fps.

