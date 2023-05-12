Grab a WD Black SN850X SSD at its lowest ever price

Running out of space for the latest releases? Games are getting bigger all the time, and that means upgrading your solid-state storage is an absolute must. Luckily for you, it’s never been cheaper to grab a top-of-the-range SSD, with the WD Black SN850X dropping to its lowest ever price over on Amazon.

You can now claim this speedy solid-state drive for $84.99 at Amazon (while stocks last), well down from its MSRP of $159.99. For the number crunchers amongst you, that’s a whopping 47% saving.

If 1TB isn’t going to cut the mustard, the 2TB WD Black SN850X is also at a historic low with 48% off. UK-based storage shoppers can pick up the 2TB SN850X for just £149.99. And, for the heat-conscious PC owners amongst you, there’s a version with a built-in heatsink costing just $10 more.

So, what’s this particular solid-state drive got going for it? Well, the WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD boasts astonishing read speeds of 7,300MB/s, and equally jaw-dropping write speeds of 6,300MB/s. In fact, we actually think it’s the best SSD for gaming bar none.

With huge, new releases insatiably devouring more and more storage space, picking up a higher capacity drive is practically a necessity. Looking at the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements, the sci-fi romp demands 155GB of storage, meaning it may not fit on that smaller drive you may be using to run Windows 11.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to catch this WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD deal using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also claim their 30-day free trial, so you can seal this solid-state drive steal of the century without having to pay for postage.