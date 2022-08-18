WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD launches, boasts unmatched read speeds

The WD Black SN850X NVMe SSD launches today, and it packs performance that you simply won’t find in any other PCIe 4.0 drive. In fact, it boasts unmatched read speeds that make it the top choice for anyone who simply must have top tier components in their system.

In terms of appearance, the WD Black SN850X could be easily mistaken for its closest counterpart, the SN850, at a glance. However, there’s no mistaking the faster speeds of the newer drive, coming in at a staggeringly fast 7,300MB/s versus the 7,000MB/s offered by its predecessor, a 300MB/s uplift.

However, it’s in write speeds that the WD Black SN850X really flexes its muscles, at 6,300MB/s, an improvement of 1,000MB/s versus the SN850. With specs like these, the WD Black SN850X looks to be a shoo-in for the title of the best SSD for gaming but its faster speeds come at a higher price.

You can pick up the WD Black SN850X from today in 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB capacities, with prices starting at $159.99 USD / £157.99 GBP. If you can wait a while longer to upgrade the storage in your gaming PC, PCIe 5.0 SSDs like the Corsair MP700 promise to push the boundaries of read and write speeds even further.