Corsair tease PCIe 5.0 SSD with seriously fast read speeds

Corsair is yet to formally unveil its PCIe 5.0 SSD lineup, but the company has already begun teasing what we can expect from it come launch day. One nugget of information that it’s already sharing is the name of at least one storage device, in addition to its seriously fast read and write speeds that leave top tier solid state drives available today in the dust.

A Corsair PCIe 5.0 SSD was first teased at the AMD Computex keynote conference, as part of team red’s presentation on its upcoming Ryzen 7000 processors. Now, it appears that the MP700 will be the first storage device from the company packing the latest interface, which notably improves over the current standard.

Corsair claims that the MP700 will boast sequential read speeds of 10,000MB/s, with sequential writes not far behind at 9,500MB/s. These kinds of specs could make it the best SSD for gaming, but it’ll no doubt face still competition from the likes of the Samsung 990 Pro and other contenders.

Given that Corsair has chosen to reveal the name and specs of its PCIe 5.0 SSD as part of a wider AM5 compatibility campaign, it’s likely that the drive will release alongside if not shortly after the Ryzen 7000 release date. That said, both 12th Gen Intel Core processors and upcoming Raptor Lake chips should be able to utilise the MP700 to its fullest potential too.