Save 52% on the ultra-fast Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe gaming SSD on Amazon

Replacing an ageing hard drive with one of the best SSDs is one of the easiest ways to improve your gaming PC, and is generally one of the simplest things to install to boot. They dramatically improve game load times and general system performance, allowing you to spend less time waiting and more time playing. If you’re in need of an upgrade or replacement storage solution, you’ll want to check out the Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD, which is currently available for less than half price on Amazon.

The 1TB model of the SN750 can be yours on Amazon US, with a 52% discount, for just $119.99, down from its full price of $249.99. Such a saving gives you more than enough to pick up a new gaming mouse or one of the best gaming keyboards – whatever the peripheral-shaped hole you have in your life.

Amazon UK has the same drive for an ever so slightly bigger discount, of 53%, making it a steal at £88.99 compared to its £190.99 full price.

Even the best SATA 2.5” SSDs can’t compete with the performance that PCIe drives like the SN750 offer, and that’s not forgetting the fact you no longer have to manage cables with the NVMe form factor plugging directly into your motherboard. The SN750 is a PCIe Gen 3 drive, with read speeds of 3,430MB/s and writes of 3,000MB/s which is plenty fast for your gaming laptop or rig, provided you have a compatible slot.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN750 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD $249.99 $119.99 View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

In addition to its speedy specs, you can boost performance even further via Western Digital’s WD_BLACK SSD Dashboard. This software gives you the means to toggle the drive’s ‘gaming mode’ feature, which disables its low-power mode function and ensures the SSD runs at its maximum speeds at all times when gaming.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast if you’re keen.