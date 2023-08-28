Gorgeous open-world RPG mixes Elden Ring, Zelda, and Assassin’s Creed

After Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty earlier this year, are you looking for another opportunity to dive into Chinese legend? Action RPG game Where Winds Meet aims to deliver just such an adventure, with a helping of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring thrown in for good measure.

Going by last year’s trailer, Where Winds Meet promises to be a feast for the eyes. It was first revealed at Gamescom 2022, and while there are definite parallels with the likes of Ghost of Tsushima, it’s also a little reminiscent of Breath of the Wild. Unlike Ghost, however, you’re not the last man standing in a war-torn land. Instead, life goes on while you roam around the world.

Hopefully, that doesn’t mean seven different people will task you with rescuing their daughter from bandits, but it seems as if there’s a strong focus on exploration here. And, going by how gorgeous the world is, you won’t regret going for a wander either.

Combat looks similarly impressive, though stealth could well be your friend. If you’re a fan of backstabbing enemies, you can become your own murderous chiropractor.

If slicing people up isn’t your thing, there are a multitude of weapons on offer, staves included. Like Ghost of Tsushima, it doesn’t lean heavily into the supernatural, with most of the opponents on show being distinctly human.

Developer Everstone confirmed that you’ll be able to choose your protagonist’s occupation, which in turn informs their initial skill set. I’m half hoping you can just wander around a village, shoeing horses, just when you need a break.

Gamescom 2023 didn’t give us a new trailer, but Where Winds Meet was available for previews. IGN tackled the game and spoke highly of its experience. Just don’t tell Baldur’s Gate 3’s Halsin about the screaming at a bear bit.

We’re particularly impressed by the mention of goat-based attacks, though we’re hoping you’ll also be able to pet or feed the goats in question. How else will you reward them for headbutting your foes into orbit?

Where Winds Meet doesn’t currently have a launch window, which is a bit of a shame since the more we learn, the more we want to get our hands on it. But we’ll keep you posted if we get wind (sorry) of a release date.

