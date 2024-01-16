Windblown release date estimate and latest news

When is the Windblown release date? This delightful-looking action-roguelike from the creators of Dead Cells, was first announced at The Game Awards 2023, and we already know a fair bit about what to expect, so let’s dig in.

For those unfamiliar with Dead Cells, Windblown takes on a similar vibrant aesthetic, but instead of a 2D platformer, Windblown is a 3D top-down action roguelike that still features the satisfyingly powerful and colorful hits and blows, and of course, the lightning-fast action that we loved in Dead Cells.

Windblown release date estimate

Though we don’t have a release date for Windblown, we do know the game will arrive in Steam Early Access. The developer, Motion Twin, has said they value the feedback and just like Dead Cells, they want the players to help shape Windblown.

Though we don’t have an early access release date, if Dead Cells is anything to go by, we might not have long to wait and could see a Windblow release date in 2024.

Dead Cells was announced in January 2017, and launched on Steam Early Access in May of the same year. If these kinds of dates are anything to go by, we may have an early access launch for Windblown by Spring.

Windblown trailers

The announcement trailer shows a cast of cute characters having a snooze while being given a lesson in combat. Soon they’re handed weapons and off they gleefully charge, only to meet a bloody demise.

As this is a roguelike though, we start off again, and the lesson begins with a device strapped to our characters’ back, which appears to give them a dash/speed ability so they can evade and dodge enemies, as well as get to hard to reach places.

Our characters can be seen leaping and charging through the air to take out enemies, including some powerful bosses. At the end, the three characters come up against a large machine, and while two meet their death, one of the characters manages to successfully harvest an ability that allows them to finish off the boss.

Windblown gameplay

Windblown is set on a floating village called The Ark, which hovers around a deadly Vortex, one that’s about to come crashing into you. Naturally, that doesn’t sound very nice, so it’s your job as a Leaper to fight the Vortex Sentinels – picking up and mastering skills and abilities on the way – from the warriors that have fallen before you (spoiler, it’s you).

By unlocking memories – dying a bunch – you’ll be able to craft better, more complex weapons to fight enemies. It’s also confirmed that Windblown will have an online co-op, so you can go at it alone, or with friends! We don’t have a gameplay trailer yet, but you can see some of the gameplay in the announcement trailer and from shortcuts on the official website.

That's all we have for the Windblown release date, but if you're looking for similar games, why not try our best roguelike games on PC, and all the other upcoming games we're looking forward to this year.