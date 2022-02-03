Epic’s next free game is a vibrant RPG with survival elements

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the platformer Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Once the time comes, you’ll be able to pick up survival RPG Windbound.

You’ll be able to grab Windbound from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on Thursday, February 10 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. It’ll be there for one full week, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a price of zero dollars, and it’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Here’s the Windbound blurb from the store: “Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive. As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.”

Check out a trailer for Windbound below.

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.