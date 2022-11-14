Microsoft confirms Windows 11 22H2 update is bad for your GPU

The recently released Windows 11 22H2 update has done no favours in helping the reputation of the operating system. There are reports aplenty that accuse it of impacting the performance of gaming PCs, with Microsoft now outright confirming that the latest version of its OS can cause your GPU a bit of a headache.

Microsoft is keeping track of all the Windows 11 22H2 update issues and bugs on a support page, which is where you’ll also find potential fixes for any problems you’re having with this patch. The company says that the reduction in performance across the best graphics card models and budget pixel pushers is because the operating system is “inadvertently enabling GPU performance debugging features not meant to be used by consumers.”

In order to mitigate any potential risk to performance, Microsoft recommends updating your games and any related gaming applications to their latest versions. However, it seems the safest option for most people is to simply not apply the Windows 11 22H2 update until a permanent fix can be deployed.

While it remains unclear when a fix will be made available, Microsoft says that it “will provide an update in an upcoming release.” Hopefully, a future patch should also resolve AMD Ryzen 7000 performance issues with Windows 11 22H2, but that’s just wishful thinking for now.