AMD Ryzen 7000 performance falls with Windows 11 update 22H2

Those looking to squeeze the most AMD Ryzen 7000 performance out of their new system would do well to avoid the latest Windows 11 update, 22H2, for the time being. Apparently, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system isn’t playing nice with the latest CPUs, in the latest chapter in the now long-running saga between team red’s processors and the OS.

According to CapFrameX (via Neowin) AMD Ryzen 7000 performance isn’t where it should be on a gaming PC running the Windows 11 update 22H2. Through a series of tweets, it highlights that the best gaming CPU in team red’s lineup, the Ryzen 9 7950X, performs worse in its stock configuration versus when half of its cores are disabled, running on a single CCD (CPU Compute Die).

However, it also appears that disabling AMD SMT (simultaneous multithreading) helps to alleviate much of the performance loss, which is definitely not supposed to happen. For now, it seems that team red and Microsoft will need to work together in order to address this fully.

Both AMD and Microsoft thankfully have a decent track record of addressing these kinds of issues in a fairly prompt manner, as was the case when the parties addressed the TPM requirement wreaking havoc on smooth frame rates.