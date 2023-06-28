Microsoft will force Windows 11 Moment 3 on your PC next month

Microsoft’s plan to supplement its annual mega feature update (i.e. 21H2, 22H2, etc.) with more frequent feature drops dubbed ‘Moments’ is picking up pace. Windows 11 Moment 2 arrived in February, then we got Moment 3 last month. Well, some of us did. It turns out we’ll all be getting it next month, anyway, whether we like it or not.

Although the Moment 3 update technically came out in May, not everyone has access to it yet. It appears Microsoft has limited it to those of us with ‘get the latest updates as soon as they’re available’ turned on in Windows Update settings.

But, according to Windows Latest, “Microsoft plans to enable Windows 11 Moment 3 features by default in July’s Patch Tuesday.” Since Moment 3 includes some handy features, like an improved widget board and taskbar, we doubt many folk will be complaining.

In recent months, we’ve covered Microsoft taking over your screen and Windows 11 taking control of all your RGB PC lighting. While these instances are often fairly benevolent, and enacted to protect users from making their systems vulnerable or ensuring everyone’s got the latest, greatest features, you could see it as a little invasive.

If you’re still on the fence about Microsoft’s latest OS, check out our guide on how to install Windows 11. It’s still free if you’ve already got Windows 10, but you’ll need to buy a key if you’re building a PC for the first time.