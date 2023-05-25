Windows 11 will soon take control of all your RGB PC lighting

If your PC setup includes RGB accessories, peripherals, and parts, you’ll likely know the pain of having to use multiple Windows 11 apps for customisation. Thankfully, Microsoft is here to save us from drowning in that same sea of third-party programs, as built-in controls are headed to the operating system.

Like it or not, many of the best gaming keyboard, mouse, and headset options are drenched in RGB, and each brand usually provides its own app. Naturally, running lots of background programs while trying to boost fps in the latest games isn’t a great idea, not to mention it’s irritating having to switch back and forth just to tweak simple settings.

As mentioned above, Microsoft is about to unify all your flashy peripherals with ‘Dynamic Lighting’, a new Windows 11 setting that’ll detect connected RGB accessories and enable you to customize them all from one control panel (via Windows Central). Announced during the tech giant’s Build 2023 developer conference, the new feature allows you to choose themes, activate light notifications, and switch off illumination altogether – something that could help extend battery life when using something like a wireless mouse.

The RGB Dynamic Lighting feature is expected to arrive alongside Windows 11 version 23H2, the same update that’s harbouring the new Windows Copilot AI assistant. The OS refresh is expected to land later this year, and you’ll want to ensure you keep your gaming PC or laptop up to date if you want to avoid using third-party accessory apps in the future.

Of course, some of you out there will still be using Microsoft’s older operating system, meaning you’ll naturally miss out on shiny new gaming features like Dynamic Lighting, DirectStorage, and autoHDR. Your reluctance to update could be related to pushy Windows 11 popups taking your screen when using Windows 10, as we can see why users would want to stay put out of spite.

However, operating systems aren’t immortal, and Microsoft is already forcing users to update Windows 10. It’ll only be a matter of time before you’ll probably have to install Windows 11 to continue receiving support and important security updates, so perhaps it’s time to grab a key and get ahead of the curve.