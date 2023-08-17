Windows 11 update will rid your PC of more Microsoft bloatware

While Windows 11 is a fairly lean operating system, many users would argue it still takes up too much space on their gaming PC, with its myriad of pre-installed applications. Thankfully, it appears that Microsoft is listening, as a new Insider Build reveals we’ll soon be able to finally uninstall more Windows 11 apps and reduce bloat.

According to details on a new Windows Blog, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25931 will mark the moment that users can finally rid themselves of more pesky apps, including Photos, People, and Remote Desktop.

While Photos is relatively useful and inoffensive, it’s likely that the majority of gamers on Windows 11 have never opened the People or Remote Desktop applications (myself included). With that in mind, I welcome the ability to free up a few more megabytes of space so I can fill up my storage with the best PC games instead.

Outside the ability to delete preloaded apps, Build 25931 brings with it an additional series of changes and improvements to Windows 11. From adding more fields in File Explorer, allowing the syncing of your Windows accent color to your favorite devices, to allowing you to disable Windows Spotlight during future OS updates.

We don’t yet know when the changes in the preview build will make their way to mainstream Windows 11 users. As Windows Central notes, the Canary Channel is specifically for builds to be reviewed and explored more thoroughly, before general release. Regardless, I hope that we won’t have to wait much longer until we can start removing all the extra bloat from our drives.

To find out more about the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25931, visit the Windows Insider Blog for more details.

If you still haven’t made the upgrade to the latest Microsoft OS, you can check out our guide on how to install Windows 11. It’s still free for all Windows 10 owners, but you can always grab a key if you’re building a PC for the first time.