Dishonored x Divinity: Original Sin 2 in this new sandbox RPG

There’s a new stealth game out now on Steam that’s basically a Thief: The Dark Project RPG game, or Dishonored meets Divinity: Original Sin 2. Winter Ember is the first game from developer Sky Machine Studios, and it’s an isometric RPG where stealth is the focus rather than combat.

Winter Ember is now available on Steam and is described as “immersive stealth action” and a sandbox game where players are tasked with sneaking around the world and getting revenge on the people that wronged them. The closest recent comparison is probably Weird West, which is from a few of the creators of Dishonored.

With the Victorian aesthetic, Winter Ember is clearly influenced by Arkane’s classic immersive sim, with a viewpoint and ability to manipulate the environment that calls to mind Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin games. However, the closest comparison is probably the Thief series – what with the stealth focus, character in a black hoodie sneaking around rooftops, and a protagonist who really sounds like Stephen Russell (who admittedly also played Corvo in Dishonored 2).

Check out the trailer below, and if you like what you see, Winter Ember is currently on sale for its launch week.

