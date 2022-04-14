Witcher season 3 casts an original character and three more

The Witcher season 3 cast is swelling with four more members, including one actor playing a brand-new, original character for the show. The new season started filming earlier this month, and Netflix has just officially revealed four more characters who’ll be appearing, along with a few details on what those roles will be.

The other three will be familiar to readers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series, but the new character is Gallatin, played by Robbie Amell, perhaps best known for his role as Firestorm in CW’s Flash series. (Do not be like me and confuse him with Stephen Amell, his cousin, who is best known for the lead role in CW’s Arrow series.)

“A born fighter, Gallatin leads an army of guerrilla Scoia’tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard,” Netflix’s official blurb explains. “Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin’s loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca over power.” Besides Gallatin, the cast will also include Milva (played by Meng’er Zhang), Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner), and Mistle (Christelle Elwin).

You can see the descriptions of the rest of those characters on Twitter, or enjoy some reading over on the Witcher wiki if you want to eventually complain about how they’re changed for the Netflix show.

Mistle is a member of The Rats, a gang of misfit teenagers who steal from the rich and give to themselves – and sometimes the poor. She is street hard, suspicious of everyone and out for revenge, until a chance meeting that will change everything. pic.twitter.com/ii1gxWXkAF — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) April 14, 2022

