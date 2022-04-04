The Witcher season 3 has started filming – here’s the plot

The Witcher season 3 has entered production, and Netflix has revealed a summary of the new season’s plot. We’ve got a behind-the-scenes image, as you can see above, featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allen, and Anya Chalotra on a break in full Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer dress. The location is snowy and there’s a horse, so there’s your big single-scene spoiler for today.

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” the official plot blurb goes. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever.”

A third season of the show was announced – with a very quick teaser video – before season 2 was even released. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told TechRadar last year that the new season would largely be based on Time of Contempt, the second full novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series.

We do not yet know when season 3 will launch. There was a two year gap between the first two seasons, though season 2 suffered production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s sure to land before the Witcher 4 release date, in any case. For RPG games to fill in the long wait ahead, you can follow that link.

