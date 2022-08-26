The Witcher and Sekiro meet in Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Announced in June, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the newest concoction from developers Team Ninja, led by producers Masaaki Yamagiwa and Fumihiko Yasuda, of Bloodborne and Nioh, respectively. The self-proclaimed sword-based action game, rooted in Chinese martial art, gives fans their first look at the action.

The gameplay trailer shows off the combat to an extent we haven’t yet seen, with swordplay and magic being your main offensive force. Similar to games like Sekiro, the combat looks to revolve around kiting your enemy and deflecting attacks when you can. The combat looks chaotic and beautiful, with spells that fill the battlefield amidst your enemies onslaught.

Boss battles also appear to be a large part of the protagonist’s journey, and their designs look rad; medusa-like creatures, a huge blazing phoenix, and a creepy guy with a bell. What more is there to want?

With a vague release date of 2023, it isn’t clear how long we’ll have to wait to get our hands on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at home, but there will be more information coming towards the end of the year, with the title being playable at the Tokyo Games show.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is due for release on home consoles, Steam and will also be available day one on Game Pass.