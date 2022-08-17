Some of the best PC Game Pass games are leaving soon

A new PC Game Pass update has announced several new games coming to Microsoft’s subscription service, but perhaps most notable is the news that some of the best PC Game Pass games are set to leave the service at the end of August. Thankfully there are definitely some good titles to keep an eye out for, with several new and classic games joining the service along with an underlooked Ubisoft open-world game.

The good news first, then. Joining the service throughout the remainder of August are a range of cool games, starting with heartwarming conversation game Coffee Talk. Also coming is the new Hotline Miami-style indie game Midnight Fight Express (arriving on day one). Zachtronics’ 90s hacking game Exapunks will give you plenty to task your brain cells, while visual novel Opus: Echo of Starsong should take you on a relaxing intergalactic journey. The upcoming HD remaster of classic RTS game Commandos 3 is set to arrive on release day, as is Her Story creator Sam Barlow’s newest title Immortality. Rounding out the lineup is Ubisoft’s open-world Greek fantasy game Immortals Fenyx Rising and microscopic adventure game Tinykin.

Perhaps more notable, however, are some of the titles leaving the service on August 31. Among those set to be removed at the end of the month are critically acclaimed roguelike Hades, simulation game Two Point Hospital (although its sequel Two Point Campus is now available), beloved death-musing narrative adventures What Remains of Edith Finch and Spiritfarer, and classic puzzle game Myst. Although they were not available on PC Game Pass natively, both NBA 2K22 and Elite Dangerous will also be removed from the cloud streaming available to owners of Game Pass Ultimate. If you haven’t finished any of these games by then, you can save up to 20% on purchasing each one to ensure that it stays in your library.

Here’s the full set of news for the mid-August Game Pass update:

New titles joining PC Game Pass:

Coffee Talk (Cloud, Console, PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, PC) – Available now Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 23

(Cloud, Console, PC) – August 23 Exapunks (PC) – August 25

(PC) – August 25 Opus: Echo of Starsong (Console, PC) – August 25

(Console, PC) – August 25 Commandos 3 HD Remaster (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30 Immortality (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30 Immortals Fenyx Rising (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30

(Cloud, Console, PC) – August 30 Tinykin (Console, PC) – August 30

DLC and game updates:

Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown – Available now

– Available now Sea of Thieves – A Hunter’s Cry – August 18

New Game Pass Ultimate perks:

Halo Infinite – Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle – August 17

– August 17 Multiversus – MVP Pack – August 23

August 23 CrossfireX – Top Secret Bundle – August 23

Leaving Game Pass on August 31:

Hades (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Myst (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) World War Z (Cloud, Console, PC)

(Cloud, Console, PC) Elite Dangerous (Cloud, Console)

(Cloud, Console) NBA 2K22 (Cloud, Console)

Touch controls have also been added to sixteen more titles on the service for players using cloud gaming, enabling even more ways to play – these include new releases Two Point Campus and TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge as well as the likes of Dragon Age: Origins, Dragon Age 2, Skate, and MLB The Show 22.

Microsoft is currently trialling an Xbox and PC Game Pass family plan in several regions. In addition, the Persona series is set to begin its rollout onto the service in October, as is long-awaited sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong. Be sure to stay tuned to PCGamesN for any other important Game Pass news as it happens.