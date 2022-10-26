Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date confirmed with lots of extras

Ever since it was announced we’ve all been awaiting the Wo long: Fallen Dynasty release date, as the new RPG game from Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja promises to blend the likes of The Witcher with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Well we have some good news, as the game finally has a release date set in stone for next year alongside what we can expect from the game post launch.

First let’s dive into the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date, as the game will come to PC on March 3 next year. While it’s still a ways off, it’s good to know exactly when we’ll be able to play.

That’s not all though, as the pre-order bonuses and post-launch content drops after the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date have also been announced. A season pass will be available that will feature all three DLC packs, each of which will include new generals, demons, scenarios, stages, weapon types, and more as they release.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is also set to come with a digital artbook and mini soundtrack, alongside a bonus in the ‘Qinglong Armor.’ There’s also a pre-order bonus in the ‘Zhuque Armor’ and a steelbook edition that comes with DLC items the ‘Crown of Zhurong’ and ‘Crown of Gonggong.’

If you’re unsure about the game, we’ve already written down our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo impressions, and while there is certainly a touch of Nioh’s combat in there, the cultural differences in the setting demand a similar level of difference from the gameplay. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in China during the Three Kingdoms period, and follows the journey of a nameless militia soldier simply fighting to survive.

If you’re excited by the news of the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release date, then you might want to take a look at our picks for the best action-adventure games on PC, or our look at some Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay shared a while back that helps set the scene for the type of game it will be.