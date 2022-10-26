This wooden gaming PC is half the size of an Nvidia RTX 4090

A gaming PC enthusiast has made a dinky custom rig out of wood, featuring just enough space for the hardware inside it. As impressively compact as the build is, you can imagine it would look even more wee when put next to an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card.

Reddit user mattzzz199 has pieced this ‘ultra-compact’ gaming PC together using Australian Ironbark wood, with a video posted to their MXC Builds YouTube channel showing the step-by-step process. Packing an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, an Intel Core i3 8100 CPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, it’s more of a modest system than the best gaming PC around, but it’s the fact that it all sits within this mini wooden case that makes it stand out.

The video itself goes into detail about how they built the custom gaming PC, showing that a number of components – such as fake heat sinks – have been 3D printed. The IO cover boasts a black matte coat with a brushed copper finish, which was also applied to the graphics card for a kind of rustic effect.

While the case has been built with Australian Ironbark, the motherboard tray is made from plywood. Looking at how the MB sits on it, you can see just how little space has been wasted in getting a fully working PC into such a small case.

Of course, it would absolutely cower at the sight of an Nvidia RTX 4090, which measures 336mm in length. However, comparing the GTX 1050 Ti, which is 144.78mm, to one of the best graphics card options around isn’t exactly fair, admittedly. This custom gaming PC would certainly shudder at the sight of team green’s latest hardware offering, but then again, the pixel pusher makes some full-size cases tremble with fear as well.