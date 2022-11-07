WoW anniversary 2022 adds classic bosses, new weapons and armour

The WoW anniversary 2022 event is the perfect blend of old meets new, bringing back some of the MMORPG‘s classic bosses whilst adding swathes of new loot, armour, and weapons. If you’re looking to join the party there’s a lot you’ll need to know, so here’s a full rundown of the festivities.

It’s been 18 glorious years of all things Azeroth – hard to believe, isn’t it? With WoW Dragonflight on the near horizon, marking the ninth chapter in the game’s ongoing saga, it’s an exciting time for fans of Blizzard’s classic MMO.

To add to this, Blizzard is hosting the annual anniversary event, which will run from November 6 until November 27, ending a day before the dragons make their triumphant return to the Dragon Isles.

With classic bosses making a return (accompanied by new gear, by the way) and a whole plethora of goodies up for grabs, here’s a rundown of everything you’ll be able to grab during the WoW anniversary 2022 event.

WoW Anniversary 2022: Classic bosses and new gear

There have been an awful lot of infamous villains and fearsome foes in WoW’s extensive history, but Blizzard has unlocked the vaults and let some of the most iconic spill forth to cause chaos once more.

Players above level 30 will be able to challenge Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and one of the four Dragons of Nightmare every day, and you’ll be able to timewalk to take on Doomwalker. Defeating the first three will net you some gear and Timewarped Badges, while taking down Doomwalker grants you Timewarped Badges, as well as the possibility of picking up the Illdari Doomhawk mount and a Doomwalker trophy stand.

A series of new weapons and armour will be up for grabs as well, available via random drop as you slay these ghosts of Azeroth’s past.

Armour Weapons Anger-Spark Gloves Akama’s Edge (One-hand axe) Archaic Charm of Presence Barrel-Blade Longrifle (Gun) Black-Iron Battlecloak Ethereum Nexus-Reaver (Two-hand axe) Darkcrest Waistguard Talon of the Tempest (One-hand dagger) Faceguard of the Endless Watch Fathom-Helm of the Deeps Gilded Trousers of Benediction Hellstitched Mantle Terrorweave Tunic Voidforged Greaves

WoW Anniversary 2022: Free loot

In addition to the new gear, logging in during the festivities will unlock the WoW eighteenth anniversary achievement. Players can also pick up a free Anniversary Gift Package by checking their mailbox. Inside the package is:

200 Timewarped Badges

An ‘Invitation from the Timewalkers’, which will start a quest ‘A Timely Invitation’ leading you to Chromie in the Caverns of Time

A Celebration Firework

A Celebration Package item to increase experience and reputation gains by 18%.

The Timewarped badges can be used to purchase items from Historian Ma’di, who sells fun cosmetics and even a corgi battle pet!

Historian Llore and Historian Ju’pa also have daily quests that will challenge players to answer WoW trivia questions or battle familiar foes for a chance to accrue even more Timewarped Badges.

You’ll also be able to dive back into the Alterac Valley of days gone by for Korrak’s Revenge, where you can summon reinforcements from the tokens found on corpses to decimate your enemies. Those who participate will get the free Frostwolf Snarler mount if they’re with the Horde, and Stormpike Battle Ram if they’re repping Alliance.

To top all of this off, there’s the annual party in the Caverns of Time where you can dance the night away, or play some Khadgar-ball soccer.

If this sounds like your kind of party, make sure you have the best WoW addons before diving into all of the classic boss fights. Additionally, if your eyes are firmly planted on Dragonflight, it’s worth giving our WoW Dragonflight alpha preview a glance.