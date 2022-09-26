WoW Cataclysm Classic could happen, but only if players ask

WoW Cataclysm Classic should be Blizzard’s next endeavour after Wrath of the Lich King, but it turns out player feedback will determine whether or not we get to see one of the most divisive chapters in the MMORPG‘s history actually get remastered.

After Wowhead got hold of a sneaky player survey asking whether or not fans would like to see WoW Cataclysm return in Classic form, I asked game producer Joshua Greenfield and principal technical designer Kris Zierhut whether or not this hints at WoW Cataclysm Classic.

“We’re really focused on the Wrath launch right now,” Greenfield says. “What I’ll say is that the entire Classic project has really been a direct result of players telling us what they want, and it’s a love letter to classic fans and players who really love these eras of bygone content.

“Anything we do will be heavily influenced [by feedback]. If a potential survey leaked and you happen to get that survey, use it to tell us what you want.” Zierhut also adds “if you don’t get the survey, go to social media and tell us what you want.”

“It’s really too soon to say,” Greenfield concludes – but that certainly isn’t as no, is it? Insert eye emoji here.

Cataclysm is regarded by many as the turning point in WoW history. Not only did it totally change the map, it added two new faction-specific races, and was the last time we saw class trees in action (although they’ll be returning in Dragonflight, of course). Many, however, remember it for overly hard dungeons and a disappointing endgame – especially given just how fruitful WoTLK had been.

If Blizzard does choose to give Cataclysm a lick of Classic paint, it’ll be interesting to see if it remains true to its original form or, alternatively, fixes up these issues. Either way, I’d love to see Deathwing take centre stage all over again – dragons are cool again, right?

