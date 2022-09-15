Blizzard surveys player interest in WoW Cataclysm Classic

Despite WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic still on the horizon, it appears developer Blizzard has its sights set beyond the immediate future. The gaming giant has started sending out surveys to various World of Warcraft fans in order to gauge their interest in WoW Classic expansions beyond Wrath of the Lich King.

WoWHead got their hands on an official player survey, containing several questions around the Cataclysm expansion. Some of the more basic questions were, “After World of Warcraft Classic: Wrath of the Lich King comes out, what would you like to see the World of Warcraft Classic team do next?”, and “How familiar are you with the original 2010 release of World of Warcraft: Cataclysm?”

More specific questions from Blizzard honed in on zones, gameplay features, and system changes from Cataclysm. The company asked how players feel about everything from the new raids that were introduced, to the Archaeology profession and the two races that debuted with Goblins and Worgen.

Cataclysm is seen as a low point in the history of the popular MMORPG, as many players abandoned Azeroth for greener pastures when this expansion didn’t hit the mark back in 2010. With the release of this survey, it’s clear that Blizzard is intrigued by the idea of bringing back the legendary dragon Deathwing and releasing Cataclysm as the next expansion for WoW Classic.

However, the company wants to be sure they are bringing back the content that players actually want, and not the features that made the abandon the game in the first place.