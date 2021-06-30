WoW’s Great Vault has been hit with a loot bug, but a fix is on the way

World of Warcraft’s patch 9.1 has landed, bringing Chains of Domination – the first major content update for the MMORPG’s Shadowlands expansion – to live servers. However, there’s one aspect developer Blizzard advises players steer clear of right now as it’s been struck with a bug the studio hasn’t “been able to immediately squash”.

As spotted by Wowhead, that aspect is the Great Vault – the expansion’s new weekly chest, which lets players scoop up some extra gear by completing various activities. Following a bunch of reports from players getting stuck into the new content that the Vault was offering loot of a lower item value than it should have been, community manager Kaivax has hopped in to confirm that there is an issue, and that players should avoid raiding the vault for now.

“Confirmed – we do indeed have a bug that we’ve not been able to immediately squash,” the Blizzard rep says. “Fixing it is a top priority for us, and at this time, it’s advisable to not loot the Great Vault until it’s been fixed and is offering the correct items.” They add that they’ll keep players posted on the game’s WarcraftDevs Twitter channel and on the forums.

There doesn’t appear to be word on the Twitter channel just yet, but elsewhere on the forums Kaivax has since posted about the topic in another thread about the Vault appearing invisible to some players – a bug currently listed on the game’s list of ‘common issues’ currently getting fixed. They note that the Great Vault has been disabled for now, and give an idea of when we should see it return.

We do have a bug with the Great Vault that we’ve not been able to immediately fix. While we work on it, it’s advisable to not loot the Great Vault until it’s been corrected and is offering the correct items. We’ll let you know when it's fixed here and on our forums. https://t.co/OwM05VMrIf — WarcraftDevs (@WarcraftDevs) June 29, 2021

“As you may have seen in WoW Breaking News, we’re going to do realm restarts for all realms in this region at 7:00 am PDT. We expect the fixed Great Vault to return when realms come back up,” the community manager adds, thanking players for their patience.

While this thread touches on a slightly different, but likely related, Great Vault hiccup, there are other comments in it discussing the loot issue, too. Either way, the Great Vault is down for now, but should return very soon after the realm resets good as new. Lovely stuff.