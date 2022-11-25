WoW Dragonflight class buffs for Paladin and Arms Warrior

Some WoW Dragonflight class tuning has been announced in advance of the MMORPG‘s next expansion, with Demon Hunters taking some pretty nasty hits while Paladins, Priests, and Warriors receive some much-needed buffs.

With the Dragon Isles lurking just over the horizon, a slew of different changes to the game’s Demon Hunter, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, and Warrior classes will be introduced in tandem with the new update. Bear in mind significant changes are being enacted on November 29 (a day after Dragonflight’s launch) to allow players to level at their own pace.

We’ve got all of the changes listed below, with some special attention being paid to Paladins and Warriors, who are getting some much-needed buffs to try and boost them up the WoW Dragonflight tier list.

WoW Dragonflight changes answer Paladins’ prayers

First up are the changes to Of Dusk and Dawn, a runecarving power that grants different buffs depending on your Holy Level. The duration of both Blessing of Dawn and Blessing of Dusk has been increased to 20 seconds, while Blessing of Dawn’s healing has dropped to 5% instead of 6%. As a result, Seal of Order’s healing in tandem with Blessing of Dawn has been reduced from 10% to 8%.

While on paper some of these changes look like nerfs, the time increase from 12 seconds to 20 is pretty significant, providing more healing overall.

Protection Paladins will also be pretty happy to hear that two of their primary healing spells are getting rather significant buffs. Word of Glory and Light of the Titans’ healing will be increased by a whopping 40%, hopefully giving the spec a little more presence.

Arms Warrior gets some buffs

Arms Warrior has been in a weird state in Dragonflight, but thankfully it’s getting a few buffs ahead of launch to hopefully get it back into a viable state.

Seasoned Solider now grants 10% resistance to AoE damage, Battlelord now increases Overpower’s damage by 25% at all times, and Fatal Mark’s damage has increased by 20%.

The main ability that has been adjusted is Mortal Strike, which now has an increased reset chance from Exhilarating Blows. Martial Prowess also increases its damage by 30% per stack as opposed to 25%, and Mortal Strike’s overall damage has been increased by 3.5%.

WoW Dragonflight class changes

Below are all of the upcoming Dragonflight class changes, courtesy of Activision Blizzard.

Demon Hunter

Havoc

Burning Wound Immolation Aura damage bonus reduced to 40% (was 50%).

Know Your Enemy (Talent) critical damage bonus reduced to 40/80% of your critical strike chance (was 50/100%).

Any Means Necessary (Talent) damage bonus for affected skills reduced to 80% of your Mastery: Demonic Presence bonus (was 100%).

Paladin

Of Dusk and Dawn has been adjusted: Blessing of Dawn now increases damage and healing by 5% (was 6%). Duration increased to 20 seconds. Blessing of Dusk duration increased to 20 seconds. Seal of Order now increases healing the healing and damage of your Holy Power spending abilities by 8% (was 10%) during Blessing of Dawn.



Protection

Word of Glory healing increased by 40% for Protection Paladins.

Light of the Titans healing increased by 40%.

Priest

Discipline

The duration of the Harsh Discipline buff effect has been increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Rogue

Outlaw

Dispatch damage reduced by 5%

Dreadblades (Talent) duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds) and Energy cost reduced to 40 (was 50).

Warrior

Arms

Seasoned Soldier now also grants 10% reduced damage to area effect damage.

Battlelord now also increases the damage of Overpower by 25% at all times.

Martial Prowess increases the damage of Mortal Strike by 30% per stack (was 25%).

Exhilarating Blows chance to reset Mortal Strike or Cleave increased to 20% (was 15%).

Fatal Mark damage increased by 20%.

Fueled by Violence now heals for 65% of the damage dealt by deep wounds (was 50%).

Mortal Strike damage increased by 3.5%.

Player versus Player

Rogue

Recuperator effectiveness is no longer reduced by 50% in PvP combat

Echoing Reprimand damage is no longer reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Reverberation damage is no longer reduced by 33% in PvP combat.

Outlaw

Outlaw Killing Spree damage is no longer reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Pistol Shot damage is no longer reduced by 16% in PvP combat.

Subtlety

Subtlety Mastery: Executioner effectiveness is no longer reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

