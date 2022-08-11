WoW Dragonflight Evoker covenant abilities and conduits revealed

Releasing a new World of Warcraft expansion is generally a lengthy process, with many stages of testing and evaluation before the content rolls out onto the MMORPG‘s live servers. Even when everything is ready, there’s a period before release known as the pre-patch. This usually rolls out content which sets up the expansion narratively, as well as implementing new systems, giving players a chance to get used to them before they start levelling to the new level cap. Of course, the pre-patch also tends to implement new classes as well, so the existing features need to accommodate them. Which leads us to this latest datamine by Wowhead, which has found various Shadowlands Covenant and Conduit abilities clearly designed for Evokers to use during the pre-patch period for Dragonflight.

The Evoker Covenant ability is called Boon of the Covenants, and it restores health and increases Versatility by 10% for 12 seconds. It also provides a passive effect which increases your damage and healing by 4%. The alpha also includes info on a legendary power, Unity, which increases the passive buff of Boon of the Covenants by an additional 5%. The related items, Clasp of Unity, which provides the Unity power, and Memory of Unity, which applies it as a Runecarving power, are also in the alpha files.

Soulbind Conduits have also been added to the alpha. These include Bronze Acceleration, Circle of Life, Graceful Stride, Intense Awakening, Primal Fortitude, and Spark of Savagery (which buff Haste, Leech, movement speed, Mastery, max health, and critical strike, respectively); Legacy of Coldarra, which increases the duration of Permeating Chill; Natural Weapons, which reduces the cooldown of Wing Buffet and Tail Swipe; and Grandiose Boon, which increases the Boon of the Covenants buff by a further 1.2%.

While nothing earth shattering, this should provide a bit of quality of life for those who want to dive into the Evoker class right away. Our thanks to the dataminers over at Wowhead, where you can find a full numerical breakdown. For more of the latest news, check out our WoW Dragonflight alpha patch notes. Alternatively, find out what the latest WoW Shadowlands Season 4 hotfix has in store for Warlocks and Hunters.