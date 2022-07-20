WoW Dragonflight alpha patch notes: Forbidden Reach, Shaman revamp

The next World of Warcraft expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is out in the public eye in alpha form. As Blizzard continues to roll out alpha tests, here are all of the latest developmental patch notes to keep you up to date.

As players from across Azeroth take their first steps into World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s spectacular Dragon Isles, there’s a lot to get excited about. Currently available in alpha form, players have been able to customise their own Dracthyr, Dragonride, and truly push the game to its limits.

Taking a new approach to testing, Blizzard are rolling out a series of alphas focusing on different zones in order to get more streamlined feedback. With each alpha taking us to a new corner of this mysterious continent, as well as introducing swathes of changes to pre-existing classes and professions, there’s a lot to keep on top of.

Luckily, we’re here to do it for you. Below is a breakdown of what’s going on with the current alpha; from the zones that are available to updates on your favorite classes. Here are the full WoW Dragonflight alpha patch notes.

New Zone: The Forbidden Reach

A new race means a new starting zone, and The Forbidden Reach happens to be the home of the Dracthyr, WoW Dragonflight’s draconic race that also happen to be a class of their own.

Players will have to recreate their character from scratch and will start at level 58, with level 60 being the alpha’s cap. Templates are available if you don’t want to waste time creating another character, so you’ll be able to dive in relatively quickly.

New dungeons

There are two new dungeons included in this alpha test: Neltharus, and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr. These are both level 60 and will pit players against some of the Dragon Isles’ most fearsome foes.

Talent revamps and Shaman trees

Throughout the first alpha test Blizzard committed to a series of different talent tree revamps for the likes of Hunters and Death Knights. These will be fully implemented in this alpha, as well a new talent tree for Shaman.

There will be changes to all three specs (Elemental, Enhancement, and Restoration), with Alpha Wolf returning for Enhancement and Elemental Blast undergoing some changes for DPS-focused players.

Profession specialisations

Not only will we now be able to level up our Cooking profession, those who have been grinding their Alchemy and Blacksmith skills will be able to make use of the all-new specialisations, which unlock at level 25 of your specific profession.

For this alpha players can visit the Associate Professor Instructataur vendor to pick up Professor Instructataur’s Top Secret Guide, which will give you 50 specialisation points to use at your whim, allowing you to test out the new system.

WoW Dragonflight Alpha: Patch notes

Below are the full patch notes for the latest instalment in WoW Dragonflight’s alpha testing saga, courtesy of Activision Blizzard.

NEW FEATURES

New Race and Class: Dracthyr Evoker

Dragonriding

User Interface HUD Revamp

NEW ZONES

The Forbidden Reach (Dracthyr Starting Zone)

Removed: The Azure Span

NEW DUNGEONS

Neltharus

Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr

CHARACTER LEVEL

Level 58 Dracthyr Template (The Forbidden Reach starting experience)

Level 60 Character Template

Level 60 Max

CLASSES

Mage, Priest, and Rogue available for all races

TALENT REVAMP Death Knight Druid Hunter Priest Rogue Shaman Developers’ note: With the Shaman talent trees in Dragonflight, we wanted to hone in on some core concepts that are unique to the class. Totems have long been a special thing for Shaman, and we’re giving some new options to manipulate your totems position, radius, duration, cleanse poisons, or even potentially reset the cooldown. We’re bringing back Alpha Wolf for Enhancement Shaman, spreading some Stormkeeper functionality to Restoration Shaman, and trying out a new variation of Elemental Blast for Elemental Shaman, where it replaces Earth Shock as a more expensive Maelstrom Spender.



PROFESSIONS

Alchemy

Blacksmithing

Cooking Developers’ note: Firelord Nomi is back and well versed in all of the new Cooking recipes in Dragonflight. He is located next to the other Profession Trainers in the Valley of Strength in Orgrimmar and the Trade District in Stormwind.

Specializations Developers’ note: In this Alpha build, Alchemy and Blacksmithing Professions now have their Specializations enabled. Unlocking Specializations requires 25 skill in that Profession. Once unlocked, players can spend Specialization points to unlock various bonuses for their Profession. Below are a few Specialization paths for Alchemy and Blacksmithing: Potion Mastery – Improve at crafting potions and related alchemist stones, gaining +1 Crafting Skill per point in this specialization. Batch Production – Master the art of producing potions more efficiently, gaining +1 Multicraft per point in this specialization. Weaponsmithing – Improve at making weapons and large tools, gaining +1 Crafting Skill per point in this Specialization. Long Blades – Improve at making long bladed weapons and tools such as swords, glaives and sickles, gaining +1 Crafting Skill per point in this Specialization.



