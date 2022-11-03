WoW Dragonflight Mythics get harder, but have better rewards

The WoW Dragonflight Mythic system is undergoing a bit of a rework, as the next World of Warcraft expansion will see the MMORPG‘s toughest dungeons made even tougher.

Mythic+ dungeons are renowned for being incredibly hard to complete – if you need proof, just look back at the Sepulcher of the First Ones Race to World First earlier this year. As the keystones increase, the difficulty does too, presenting hardcore players with an everchanging challenge.

Turns out they’ll be getting even harder coming into WoW Dragonflight, the next chapter in the MMO’s ongoing saga of strife. A new Blizzard blog post goes into detail about the new changes to difficulty and rating, highlighting that only keys of level ten and above will be affected.

“As we previously noted, we’ve increased the difficulty of Mythic+ dungeons at keystone 10 and higher in Dragonflight, to better match the quality of rewards offered by those difficulties,” community manager Kaivax states.

“Following testing and feedback, and considering how much players enjoy pursuing Keystone Master as a seasonal goal, we’ve decided to make an adjustment to grant additional Mythic+ rating for keys above level ten.

“M+ keys at each keystone level from 11 and up are now worth an additional two points of Rating. For example, in Shadowlands Season 4, completing a dungeon exactly on time on both Fortified and Tyrannical would net you a Rating of 250 for that dungeon. In Dragonflight Season 1, you will now earn 270 Rating.”

They go on to conclude “this means that while keys above Level 10 will become more difficult and you may not be able to push as high as you did in recent Shadowlands seasons, you’ll achieve Keystone Master at lower keystones. We expect players who previously earned this achievement to find the challenge about the same as before.”

The general response to the change has been relatively positive, and I would agree that this actually makes a lot of sense. Oftentimes it felt like you were grinding for a measly 250 rating, but the extra 20 gives you more reason to take on higher keys instead of just settling for slightly easier ones. Plus, the difficulty has increased, presenting more of a challenge – and who doesn’t love those?

If you’re excited to dive into Dragonflight, check out our WoW Dragonflight Alpha preview to buy a ticket on board the hype train. If you’re a little rusty on all things WoW, we also have a full list of the best WoW addons to help you get back on your feet.