World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements are slightly more demanding than the base MMORPG, so you’ll want to sure your gaming PC is ready for the new expansion. While Blizzard says the game will attempt to run on systems that sit below the minimum specifications, the developer warns that the “experience may be significantly diminished.”

According to the new World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements, you’ll need a DirectX 12 capable graphics card with at least 3GB VRAM to run the MMO expansion.

To experience the new WoW content at its best, Blizzard recommends playing the game using either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD RDNA 2 GPU – a significant jump compared to previous GTX 1080 suggestions. Blizzard also lists Intel Arc 7 among its recommended GPUs, but the blue team’s graphics cards are still exclusive to China.

WoW Dragonflight is also ravenous for gaming RAM, as you’ll need at least 8GB to get going. That figure doubles to 16GB if you’re sticking with Blizzard’s recommended specs, so you might need to consider an upgrade if you’re rocking an older rig.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU 4 Cores, 3.0 GHz processor

4th Generation Intel Core Haswell

AMD Ryzen™ Zen 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor

8th Generation Intel

Core Coffee Lake

AMD Ryzen Zen 2 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti

AMD Radeon R7 360 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

AMD Radeon R9 290X VRAM 3GB 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB

