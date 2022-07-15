World of Warcraft Dragonflight System Requirements

World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements differ compared to the base MMO, so you might want to double check your gaming PC before flying in

World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements: purple dragon with horns on purple landscape

World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements are slightly more demanding than the base MMORPG, so you’ll want to sure your gaming PC is ready for the new expansion. While Blizzard says the game will attempt to run on systems that sit below the minimum specifications, the developer warns that the “experience may be significantly diminished.”

According to the new World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements, you’ll need a DirectX 12 capable graphics card with at least 3GB VRAM to run the MMO expansion.

world of warcraft system requirements: in game screenshot of character flying dragon

To experience the new WoW content at its best, Blizzard recommends playing the game using either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX or AMD RDNA 2 GPU – a significant jump compared to previous GTX 1080 suggestions. Blizzard also lists Intel Arc 7 among its recommended GPUs, but the blue team’s graphics cards are still exclusive to China.

WoW Dragonflight is also ravenous for gaming RAM, as you’ll need at least 8GB to get going. That figure doubles to 16GB if you’re sticking with Blizzard’s recommended specs, so you might need to consider an upgrade if you’re rocking an older rig.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU 4 Cores, 3.0 GHz processor
4th Generation Intel Core Haswell
AMD Ryzen™ Zen		 6 Cores, 3.5 GHz processor
8th Generation Intel
Core Coffee Lake
AMD Ryzen Zen 2
RAM 8GB 16GB
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti
AMD Radeon R7 360		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780
AMD Radeon R9 290X
VRAM 3GB 8GB
Storage 128GB 128GB

