WoW Dragonflight talents UI makes build crafting way easier

WoW Dragonflight talents are what makes the next chapter of the MMORPG more reminiscent of the good ol’ days, but Blizzard’s improved UI will help you find specific spells and abilities quicker than ever before.

Showing off the new system in an October 12 tweet, players can see the addition of a search bar in the bottom left of the talents menu. This allows you to search for the exact ability you’re looking for.

Additionally, you can also select an option from the dropdown menu to show talents that aren’t currently in your action bar. These are then highlighted by a ghostly blue hand, making it much easier to sort your talents.

While not directly related, a search bar has also been added to the options menu to save you trolling through settings lists. Instead, type in what you want and it will appear – simple, right?

Trying to find that Talent? No worries! New search functions for UI and Options coming in #Dragonflight pic.twitter.com/8t7Db3I8GG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 12, 2022

The response to the new system has been overwhelmingly positive. One reply states “as someone whose eyes get easily lost, this is a life saver,” with another commenting “that’s a massive W.”

As someone who also has a hard time finding different abilities in-game, this is an absolute godsend. I work mainly off of names instead of icons, so being able to simply use a search bar is going to be a lot easier for players like me. I also have zero patience for scrolling through settings lists, so the options search bar is a huge plus, too.

