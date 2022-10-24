WoW Mage Tower disabled in Dragonflight pre-patch, returns “soon”

The WoW Mage Tower will be disabled once the pre-patch for the MMORPG’s next expansion, WoW Dragonflight, is released on October 25.

The Mage Tower is a difficult challenge that groups players together based on their class specialization, putting them through harsh boss fights for highly sought-after rewards like mounts, achievements, and more. It was initially introduced during the Legion expansion, then brought back as a permanent feature during Shadowlands in patch 9.1.5 without the need to access it via timewalking.

Since the popular MMORPG’s next expansion is reimplementing talent trees, the balancing for each specialization will be completely thrown out of whack. Although the devs have been working tirelessly throughout the expansion’s beta to make sure that specs are as balanced as they can be at launch, there’s still work to be done.

This means that the Mage Tower challenges may not work as intended, and with that Blizzard has decided to pull the plug on the Mage Tower for now. However, this doesn’t mean that the Mage Tower will be gone for too long, as one WoW dev explained.

In a blog post on the topic, WoW community manager Kaivax said the devs, “hope to re-enable the Mage Tower soon after the launch of Dragonflight.” How soon that will be is not entirely clear as of right now.

If you have been putting off banging out the mage Tower challenges on your main or off-spec, now is the time to get it done, because there is no timetable for when it will return.

With such little time left before the upcoming expansion check out our WoW Dragonflight alpha preview, as well as the best WoW addons to be prepped and ready for the Dragon Isles.